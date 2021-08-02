Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 8/2/21

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency and Brian Ball, Chief of Delhi Township Fire Department talk about the upcoming 9-11 Hero Run on September 11th at 9am with the funds benefiting the 100 Club, Gary Sinise Foundation and Burn Camp. For more information please visit www.HoltDimondaleAgency.com or call (517) 694-0149.

