Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 8/11/21

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency; Monique Colizzi, Director of Business & Risk Management at Wilson Talent Center; Taviiana Shakoor and Maddie Mays both Students at Wilson Talent Center talk about the wonderful things available at the Wilson Talent Center. For more information visit inghamisd.org/wtc or by calling (517) 244-1306.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.