Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 8/11/21

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency; Monique Colizzi, Director of Business & Risk Management at Wilson Talent Center; Taviiana Shakoor and Maddie Mays both Students at Wilson Talent Center talk about the wonderful things available at the Wilson Talent Center. For more information visit inghamisd.org/wtc or by calling (517) 244-1306.

