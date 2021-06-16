Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 6/16/21

Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency talks about some new updates in the insurance industry. For more information and to find out what the new changes mean for you, please visit www.HoltDimondaleAgnecy.com or call (517) 694-0149.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook