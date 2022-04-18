Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 4/18/22

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency talks about the upcoming 19th Annual Celebrity Luncheon on Thursday April 21st at Texas Roadhouse in Holt/South Lansing. For more information or to get your tickets please visit www.HoltDimondaleAgency.com or call (517) 6940149.
