Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 3/5/21

Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency, Monique Colizzi, Director of Business & Risk Management at Wilson Talent Center, Taviiana Shakoor, Student and Maddie Mays, Student, talk about the Wilson Talent Center. For more information visit inghamisd.org/wtc or by calling (517) 244-1306

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook