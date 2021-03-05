Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 3/5/21

Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency, Monique Colizzi, Director of Business & Risk Management at Wilson Talent Center, Taviiana Shakoor, Student and Maddie Mays, Student, talk about the Wilson Talent Center. For more information visit inghamisd.org/wtc or by calling (517) 244-1306
