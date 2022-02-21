Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 2/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency talks about the reasoning behind their new social media marketing program. For more information please visit www.HoltDimondaleAgency.com or call (517) 694-2602.

