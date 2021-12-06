Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 12/6/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sandy Wrigglesworth, SEC/Marketing Rep for Give-A-Kid Projects and her special guest Santa Claus, President of the North Pole talk about the glorious success that Give-A-Kid Projects make happen within our community. For more information please visit GiveaKidProjects.org; www.HoltDimondaleAgency.com or call (517) 694-0149.
