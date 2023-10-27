Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 10/27/23

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency has a treat for everyone and turns the tables on our hosts, Deb Hart and Bob Hoffman asking them about why they love Morning Blend and their most memorable ones. For more information please visit www.HoltDimondaleAgency.comor call (517) 694-0149.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook