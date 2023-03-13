Holt and Dimondale Agency - 3/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of the Holt and Dimondale Agency talks about the upcoming 20th Annual Celebrity Luncheon held by the Holt/South Landing Rotary at Texas Roadhouse on March 23rd. For more information please visit holtdimondaleagency.com or call (517) 694-0149.
