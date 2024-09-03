Hit 'Em Fore Hospice Fundraiser Golf Outing - 09/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — Members of Henry Ford Health System, TRUE Community Credit Union and American 1 Credit Union come together to talk about the Hit 'Em Fore Hospice golf fundraiser to benefit Henry Ford Jackson Hospice. For more information please visit henryford.com/calendar/fundraising-events/hit-em-fore-hospice-golf-outing or call (517) 812-9325.

