Highfields, Inc - 6/1/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Philson, President and CEO of Highfields, Inc. talks about three job openings where you can make a difference in the lives of children and families. For more information please visit Highfields.org or call (517) 887-2762.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook