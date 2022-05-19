Highfields - 5/19/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Philson, President & CEO of Highfields talks about the important work being done to help strengthen children and families in our community…and ways you can help! Also they have their 42nd Annual Golf Outing: Putt for a Purpose on June 6th at Forest Akers West. For more information please visit Highfields.org or call (517) 887-2762.

