High Caliber Karting & Entertainment with Big Brothers Big Sisters - 10/9/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Master of Mischief at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment and Carolyn McQuillan, Development Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters talk about their partnership and the upcoming 3rd Annual Miles for Membership 5k and Spooky Sprint. For more information please visit bbbsmcr.org or call (517) 372-0160.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook