High Caliber Karting & Entertainment - 8/18/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Master of Mischief at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment and Kristine Kuhnert, Director of Ele's Place-Capital Region talk about the upcoming 3rd Annual Meridian Motorfest on Sunday, September 3rd where all proceeds will be donated to Ele's Place. For more information please visit highcaliberkarting.com or call (517) 721-1790.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook