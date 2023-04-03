High Caliber Karting & Entertainment - 4/3/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Master of Mischief at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment and Emma Selby, Festival Manager with the Capital City Film Festival talk about the latest partnership of Being High Caliber In The Community. Teaming up for the upcoming Capital City Film Festival April 5th through April 15th. For more information please visit highcaliberkarting.com or call (517) 721-1790.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook