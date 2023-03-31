High Caliber Karting & Entertainment - 3/31/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumrow, Master of Mischief and Tyler Kosinski, Kid with a Camera with High Caliber Karting & Entertainment talk about their new activities which include Karaoke and their new Mini Go Karts for the kids. For more information ease visit highcaliberkarting.com or call (517) 721-1790.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook