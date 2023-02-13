High Caliber Karting & Entertainment - 2/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Master of Mischief and Tyler Kozinski, Content Creater with High Caliber Karting & Entertainment talk about their special Galentine's Day event that is happening today. For more information please visit highcaliberkarting.com or call (517) 721-1790.

