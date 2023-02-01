High Caliber Karting & Entertainment - 2/1/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Marketing Director at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment is introducing a brand new campaign for all of Lansing to participate in. It's called BEING HIGH CALIBER IN THE COMMUNITY and it's spotlighting a local non-profit, the Fledge this February. For more information, visit highcaliberkarting.com or by calling 517-721-1790.
