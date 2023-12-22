High Caliber Karting & Entertainment - 12/22/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Master of Mischief at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment, talks about their full day of Freebie Fun on New Years Eve. They'll have family-friendly events during the day, like Disney Trivia from 2-4 PM and Karaoke from 5-7 PM. They'll end the night with a live concert by JP & The Energy, a local pop cover band at 9 PM until 12:30 PM, with a balloon drop at midnight.

Trivia, Karaoke, & the Concert are all free to the public, but reserved packages with seating and food are available to purchase for the concert. Learn more at highcaliberkarting.com/nye-fun or call (517) 721-1790.

