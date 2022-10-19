High Caliber Karting & Entertainment - 10/19/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Marketing Director at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment talks about having a High Caliber Halloween and all of the fun events they have in store! For more information please visit highcaliberkarting.com or call (517) 721-1794.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.