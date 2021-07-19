Henry Ford Allegiance Health - 7/19/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jay Forquer, Clinical Nurse Manager and Lisa Feighner, Nurse Recruiter at Henry Ford Allegiance Health talk about all of the nursing opportunities available at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. For more information please visit HenryFord.com/careers or call (517) 205-4919.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook