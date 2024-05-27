Heather from Tri-County Office on Aging - 05/27/24

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Febres-Cordero from Tri-County Office on Aging introduces herself, shares about TCOA services, and gives information about the upcoming 36th Annual Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Outing. For more information please visit tcoa.org/tcoa-events or call (517) 887-1377.

