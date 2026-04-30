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HBA of Jackson, Hillsdale & Lenawee - 04/30/26

The National Association of Home Builders recognized the HBA of Jackson, Hillsdale & Lenawee with multiple Grand Awards, highlighting exceptional membership growth and the strength of our local association.
HBA of Jackson, Hillsdale & Lenawee - 04/30/26
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LANSING, Mich. — The National Association of Home Builders recognized the HBA of Jackson, Hillsdale & Lenawee with multiple Grand Awards, highlighting exceptional membership growth and the strength of our local association. Building on that momentum, we have also launched a Professional Women in Building Council to expand opportunities, strengthen connections, and support the continued growth of women in our industry. For more information please, visit HBAJMI.com or call (517) 783-4800.

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