HBA of Jackson, Hillsdale & Lenawee - 04/30/26

LANSING, Mich. — The National Association of Home Builders recognized the HBA of Jackson, Hillsdale & Lenawee with multiple Grand Awards, highlighting exceptional membership growth and the strength of our local association. Building on that momentum, we have also launched a Professional Women in Building Council to expand opportunities, strengthen connections, and support the continued growth of women in our industry. For more information please, visit HBAJMI.com or call (517) 783-4800.

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