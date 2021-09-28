HBA of Greater Lansing - 9/28/21

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of the Home Builders Association (HBA) and Erik Larson, Executive Director at Impression 5 Science Center talk about the upcoming Design & Build Day on October 2 from 9:30am to 4pm at Impression 5 Science Center. For more information please visit Impression5.org; find them on Facebook at Facebook.com/impression5 or call (517) 485-8116.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook