HBA - 6/9/21

Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union and Cindy Kosloski, CEO of HBA talk about the 2021 Parade of Homes that starts today and runs through June 13th! For more information please visit hbalansing.com or call (517) 323-3254.

