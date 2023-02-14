Haven House - 2/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Mark McDaniel, CEO of Cinnaire & Star Server talks about Pancake Palooza, an all-you-can eat pancake fundraiser for Haven House and why he is involved. For more information please visit havenhouseel.org/10th_annual_pancake_palooza.php or call (517) 337-2731.

