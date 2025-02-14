Haven House - 02/14/25

LANSING, Mich. — Mark McDaniel, President & CEO of Cinnaire, shares his ongoing support for Haven House and their annual Pancake Palooza fundraising event where all proceeds go toward helping to end homeless for families in Greater Lansing.

Haven House's Annual Pancake Palooza

242 Community Church-Okemos

2600 Bennet Rd.

Okemos, MI 48864

Saturday, February 22 from 8:00am-10:00am

Details on Facebook, search PANCAKE PALOOZA

or

havenhouseel.org/pancake

(517) 337-2731

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook