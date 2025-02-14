Watch Now
Haven House - 02/14/25

LANSING, Mich. — Mark McDaniel, President & CEO of Cinnaire, shares his ongoing support for Haven House and their annual Pancake Palooza fundraising event where all proceeds go toward helping to end homeless for families in Greater Lansing.

Haven House's Annual Pancake Palooza
242 Community Church-Okemos
2600 Bennet Rd.
Okemos, MI 48864

Saturday, February 22 from 8:00am-10:00am
Details on Facebook, search PANCAKE PALOOZA
or
havenhouseel.org/pancake
(517) 337-2731

