Haven House - 02/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Short Stacks for a Tall Cause Get your ticket today! HavenHouseEL.org/pancake

Chequoya Thomas, Community Engagement Director of Haven House, and Mark McDaniel, President & CEO of Cinnaire and reigning Pancake Champion, promote 14th annual Pancake Palooza to raise critical funds for homeless families in Greater Lansing Area. For additional information, please visit HavenHouseEL.org or call (517) 337-2731.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook