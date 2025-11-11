Harvard Kennedy School - 11/11/25

LANSING, Mich. — Harvard Kennedy School is supporting Veterans around the country with the recently announced American Service Fellowship — the largest single-year scholarship program in the School’s history.

The fellowship honors the service of, and is open to:

- U.S. military veterans and active-duty military

- Federal, state, tribal, and local public employees (including teachers, firefighters, and police officers)

- Alumni of national service programs such as Peace Corps and AmeriCorps

Reaffirming its deep commitment to those who serve, approximately half of the inaugural fellows will be U.S. military veterans or active duty service members. Over the past decade, more than 500 U.S. active-duty service members, reservists, and veterans have enrolled in the Kennedy School’s degree programs.

The American Service Fellowship builds on Harvard Kennedy School’s legacy of training more than 25,000 public leaders — including military veterans, members of Congress, local and state officials, and senior federal leaders — and expands that reach through a nationwide recruitment effort. Aside from the Army and Navy service academies, Harvard has more Medal of Honor recipients — 18 — than any other U.S. institution of higher education.

This new initiative will provide full scholarships and stipends for at least 50 students to enroll in the one-year, on-campus Mid-Career Master in Public Administration (MC/MPA) Program beginning Fall 2026. Each recipient will receive $100,000 to cover tuition, fees, and living expenses. Applications are open now (with the application fee waived for fellowship applicants), and decisions will be announced in Spring 2026.

Fellows will learn how to tackle the world’s biggest public problems and prepare for leadership roles in government, business, non-profits, and philanthropy. They will study with world-class Harvard Kennedy School faculty, gain access to the best public policy education in the world, and join a powerful network of change-makers from across the country — each bringing unique stories, perspectives, and a shared commitment to impact.

This new fellowship honors the service of veterans and civil servants, and helps them to take the next step in their leadership journey.

Who Should Apply:

The American Service Fellowship welcomes mid-career professionals who have demonstrated leadership in public service, are looking to grow their skills, and are committed to making a lasting impact in their communities.

- Have a minimum of 7 years of military or public service experience in the United States

- Demonstrate excellent leadership skills and a track record of academic and professional achievement

- Are ready to dedicate a year to full-time study on our campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Want to bring what you learn back to your community

For more information please visit ken.sc/service

