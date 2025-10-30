Happy Feet Pet Rescue - PicklePaws - 10/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Feet Pet Rescue is gearing up for their second annual Pickle Paws fundraiser! The event brings players, spectators, and animal lovers together to raise funds for rescue and adoption efforts. For more information visit: https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/2025-picklepaws

