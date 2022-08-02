Hager Fox Heating & Air Conditioning- 8/2/22

LANSING, Mich. — Marissa Randazzo, Customer Service Manager at Hager Fox Heating & Air Conditioning talks about participating in the Feel the Love program to help nominate the "Unsung Hero" in their community. For more information please visit HagerFox.com or call (517) 482-5501.

