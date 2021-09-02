Habitat for Humanity Capital Region - 9/2/21

LANSING, Mich. — Carmen R. Hall, Director of Philanthropy at Habitat for Humanity Capital Region talks about how they give a hand up not a hand out. By providing safe, decent and affordable housing, we are helping our low income neighbors achieve their dreams of homeownership, with affordable repairs and low to no cost accessibility ramps. For more information please visit www.habitatcr.org or call (517) 374-1313.

