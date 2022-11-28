Habitat for Humanity Capital Region - 11/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Carmen Hall, Director of Philanthropy at Habitat for Humanity Capital Region talks about everything they do in Ingham and Eaton County and how you can help them on Giving Tuesday. For more information please visit habitatcr.org or call (517) 374-1313.

