Habitat For Humanity Capital Region - 01/07/26

LANSING, Mich. — Building a Cistern, Building Hope. Vicki Hamilton, with Habitat for Humanity Capital Region, discusses an opportunity that could change your life and the lives of others. Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is looking for volunteers to help bring fresh water options to a community in need. There are 12 open positions for a trip to Brazil Nov 8th through to 14th, 2026 to assist in building a clean water collection and storage system. Visit HabitatCR.org or call 517-374-1313 for more information.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook