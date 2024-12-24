Groves Capital - 12/24/24

LANSING, Mich. — Christoffer Groves is a successful serial entrepreneur, leading the way in the lending industry. He is also a motivational speaker, with his tour titled The 110% Movement, helping others achieve their goals through a proven roadmap and a positive mindset. Chris’s passion for entrepreneurship began at the young age of 16, starting his own businesses early on. After gaining extensive experience as a real estate agent, appraiser, and broker, he learned the intricacies of the industry. However, there were aspects of the business he found unsatisfactory, so he took it upon himself to develop solutions.

Together with his wife, he founded Groves Capital Inc., a family-owned mortgage company that boasts the lowest rates in the industry. His proudest achievement has been growing the company from 2 employees to 575, generating over $5 billion in loan production in less than three years. This growth fostered a family-like atmosphere where everyone collaborates to ensure success for all. Chris’s goal this year is to provide his partners with the best possible platform for growth while maintaining the company’s 5-star standards.

In 2023, Chris expanded the company’s commercial lending operations across all 50 states by partnering with private billion-dollar funds and launching a solar division in 27 states. Amid changing markets, he has continuously pivoted to capture attention by innovating the lending model through software and system developments, staying ahead of the curve.

In 2024, Chris announced a significant expansion into commercial markets both domestically and internationally. The company has collaborated with debt funds, accessed bond market funds, and utilized capital-raising platforms to offer top-tier solutions for large-scale transactions in today’s complex market landscape.

This year, Chris was honored with the CEO of the Year Award and became the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and partner at GIA, a firm specializing in renewable energy and government infrastructure project financing. Additionally, he is a proud member of YPO – Young Presidents' Organization, and has been recognized as a Top CEO Worldwide, further cementing his reputation as a leader in the industry.

For more information please visit GrovesCapital.com or call (888) 611-0998.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook