Grip & Go Tire Co. - 07/20/26

LANSING, Mich. — Saevn Kesto and the team at Grip & Go Tire Co. are bringing honest service, competitive pricing, and state-of-the-art equipment to Lansing. Learn how their Best Price Guarantee and experienced technicians are helping drivers save money without sacrificing quality.

Grip & Go Tire Co. – Best Price Guarantee

We beat any comparable tire quote from the Greater Lansing area.

Tires • Brakes • Alignments • Suspension

3712 S. Cedar St.

Lansing, MI 48910

For more information, please visit GripAndGoTire.com or call (517) 708-4990.

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