Greater Lansing Crossfit - 4/18/22

LANSING, Mich. — Anthony Nye, Head Coach and Co-Owner of Greater Lansing Crossfit talks about what separates them from others and what services they have a available. For more information please visit GreaterLansingCrossfit.com or call (248) 923-1015.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook