Gravity Smokehouse - 12/10/24

LANSING, Mich. — For the second year Gravity is doing its $10,000 prize envelope giveaway. Every customer in the month of December will receive an envelope until they are gone. Bring the envelopes back in January and February for a Gravity employee to open and to receive your prize. Prizes range from a free app to a 65" TV. For more information please visit GravitySmokehouse.com or call (517) 258-4900.
