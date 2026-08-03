Granger Waste Services - 08/03/26

LANSING, Mich. — Granger Waste Services invites the community to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a special event: Captain Curby's Touch-a-Truck Extravaganza! Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Granger Meadows Park for a hands-on experience with our garbage trucks and landfill equipment, plus food trucks, free cider and donuts, music, games and more! For more information, please visit GrangerWasteServices.com or call (517) 372-2800.
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