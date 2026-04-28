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Granger Waste Services - 04/28/26

Granger Waste Services celebrates 60 years of keeping our communities clean. Paul Anderson, Chief Operating Officer, and Captain Curby join us to share some key Granger milestones and plans for a community celebration.
Granger Waste Services - 04/28/26
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Granger Waste Services celebrates 60 years of keeping our communities clean. Paul Anderson, Chief Operating Officer, and Captain Curby join us to share some key Granger milestones and plans for a community celebration.

Captain Curby's Touch-a-Truck Extravaganza!
Tues. Sept 15th 5 - 7pm
Granger Meadows Park

For more information, please visit GrangerWasteServices.com or call (517) 372-2800.

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