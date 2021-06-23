Grandhaven Living Center & Genesis Rehab Services - 6/23/21

Ali Blondell, Director of Rehabilitation OTR/L and Olivia Santioni, Community Advisor CDP at Grand Haven Living Center talk about their new Outpatient Therapy Gym. Also, learn how current residents benefit from therapy without having to leave campus and how you can make an appointment to see the new gym. For more information please visit GrandhavenLivingCenter.com; GenesisRehab.com or call (517) 301-3038.

