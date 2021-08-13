Grandhaven Living Center - 8/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — Olivia Santioni, Community Advisor CDP at Grandhaven Living Center and Chris Korest, Health Care Specialist with CorsoCare talks about their partnership what type of senior community they are. They also talk about Chris's role as a navigator and coordinator of care for Laurus Hospice and Progress at Home. For more information please visit Grandhavenlivingcenter.com or call 517-301-3038.

