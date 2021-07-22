Grandhaven Living Center - 7/22/21

LANSING, Mich. — Olivia Santioni, Community Advisor CDP, Chris Korest with CorsoCare talks about what type of senior community they are and Chris's role as a navigator and coordinate care for Laurus Hospice and Progress at Home. For more information, visit Grandhavenlivingcenter.com or by calling 517-301-3038.
