Grandhaven Living Center - 7/22/21

Posted at 9:00 AM, Jul 22, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Olivia Santioni, Community Advisor CDP, Chris Korest with CorsoCare talks about what type of senior community they are and Chris's role as a navigator and coordinate care for Laurus Hospice and Progress at Home. For more information, visit Grandhavenlivingcenter.com or by calling 517-301-3038.

