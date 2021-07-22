Grandhaven Living Center - 7/22/21

LANSING, Mich. — Olivia Santioni, Community Advisor CDP, Chris Korest with CorsoCare talks about what type of senior community they are and Chris's role as a navigator and coordinate care for Laurus Hospice and Progress at Home. For more information, visit Grandhavenlivingcenter.com or by calling 517-301-3038.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook