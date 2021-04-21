Grandhaven Living Center - 4/21/21

Olivia Santioni, Community Advisor, talks about residents that are celebrating special birthdays as well as a poem that one of their Care Coordinators wrote. For more information visit GrandhavenLivingCenter.com or by calling (517) 301-3038
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.