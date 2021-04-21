Grandhaven Living Center - 4/21/21

Olivia Santioni, Community Advisor, talks about residents that are celebrating special birthdays as well as a poem that one of their Care Coordinators wrote. For more information visit GrandhavenLivingCenter.com or by calling (517) 301-3038

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook