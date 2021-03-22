Grand Haven Living Center - 3/22/21

Olivia Santioni, Community Relations Manager at Grand Haven Living Center and Nora Luke, Co-Chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer's talk about the services and resources offered at Grand Haven Living. They also discussed the upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer's to help raise awareness and funds towards care and research. For more information please visit alz.org/walk or call (800) 272-3900.

