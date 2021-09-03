Gift of Life Michigan - 9/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — Betsy Miner-Swartz, Manager of Hospital Development at Gift of Life Michigan talks about Michigan's progress in saving more lives through organ donation, and explains why it's important to register and also talk with your family about your decision to save others. For more information please visit golm.org or call (866) 500-5801.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook