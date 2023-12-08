Gaps Family Outreach - 12/8/23

LANSING, Mich. — Shelley Slee, Founder of Gaps Family Outreach, talks bout building support, fellowship and community that coincides with personal and professional growth development. For more information visit www.gapsoutreach.com or by calling 517-291-5552.

