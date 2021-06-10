Fuller's Furniture - 6/10/21

Lisa Michaels, Owner and Manager of Fuller's Furniture talks about being in business for close to 90 years at their current location in Dowtown Ionia. They have many deals going on currently and you can walk out with what you purchase. For more information please visit FullersFurniture.com or call (616) 523-6500.

