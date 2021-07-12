Fuerstenau-Burkett Agency - 7/12/21

Jim Fuerstenau and Ashley Burkett, Owners of Fuerstenau-Burkett Agency talks about if a homeowner comes across damage resulting from weather such as water in their basement, when is the best time to make a claim and should they start to clean up the water before making the claim. For more information, visit JimIsMyAgent.net, FBInsAgent.com or by calling 517-321-9100.

