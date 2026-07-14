Freedom Storage MI - 7/14/26

LANSING, Mich. — At 22, Grand Ledge Alumnus Mitch Stoakes of Freedom Storage MI Teams Up with Local Business Partners to Reinvest in their Hometown. For more information visit www.freedomstorage.us or call (517) 897-1352.

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